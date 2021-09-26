Harold A. Mohr, Sr., 101, of Bainbridge, passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021 at home surrounded by his family. Born July 21, 1920 in Bainbridge, he was the son of the late George Wilbert and Sarah A. (Schriver) Mohr. He was married 76 years to Mary E. "Betty" (Witman) Mohr who passed away in September of 2015.
A U.S. Army veteran of WWII, Harold also served in Panama from 1937-1940. He was retired from Olmsted Air Force Base where he was a sheet metal worker. Harold was also a charter member of Word of Life Chapel in Bainbridge.
Surviving are two daughters: Sandra A. Moore of Elizabethtown and Mary E. Prokopchak and husband Steve of Elizabethtown; four sons: Harold A. Mohr, Jr. and wife Jane of Maytown; Dennis N. Mohr and wife Carol A. of Bainbridge; Jerry L. Mohr and wife Carol L. of Mount Joy and Rodney A. Mohr and fiancée Wendy Kauffman of Bainbridge; 20 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great-grandchildren.
Harold was predeceased by a daughter Sheila K. Doutrich, a son Donald N. Mohr, a grandson Brandon C. Mohr, and two sons-in-law: Darrel J. Moore and Jack B. Doutrich; a sister Marguerite Gingrich; and five brothers: Wilbert, Donald, James, Eugene and Herbert Mohr.
A memorial service will take place on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Word of Life Chapel, 139 Wickersham Road, Bainbridge, PA 17502 at 6:00 PM. There will be separate seating for those wishing to wear masks and for those that do not. The service will be livestreamed at Youtube.com – search Word of Life Chapel Bainbridge PA (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0978Sq11aMKySDGT-UD5PQ). There will be no visitation. Burial with Military Honors will be held at the convenience of the family.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the By Your Side Home Care and Grane Hospice Care for their wonderful care and compassion. Contributions in Harold's memory may be made to the Mission Fund of Word of Life Chapel. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown.
A living tribute »