Harold A. "Buz" Sangrey, 93, of Smithville, went home to his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at Quarry-ville Presbyterian Retirement Community. Born in Providence Twp., he was the son of the late Charles and Orphia (Kreider) Sangrey. He was married to the late M. Ruth (Rineer) Sangrey for 67 years at the time of her passing.
Buz was most proud of serving his country in the U.S. Airforce from 1946-1952. While serving at Yokota Air Force Base in Japan, he earned the Korean Service Medal with 5 bronze stars. He would have stayed in the service if he could have convinced the love of his life to leave Lancaster County. He returned to Smithville and faithfully worked at Armstrong Cork Co. in the sheet metal dept. for 37 years, retiring in 1990. He was a life-long member of Smithville Church of God. Buz and Ruth were among the founders of the Providence Ambulance Assoc. He also drove many miles for Graybill Bros. in Refton, driving cars to and from car auctions and running routine errands. In retirement, Buz took great pleasure in mowing on his John Deere tractor and spending time with family at their cabin in Potter County.
He is survived by two children, Dianne M. Fisher (Abram) of Lancaster and Michael A. Sangrey (Cheryl) of Holtwood; three grandchildren: Chris Dearolf, Ashley Kauffman, Amanda Sangrey, and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Sangrey, and a sister, Virginia Deverter.
A Funeral Service will take place at Smithville Church of God, 595 Pennsy Road, New Providence, PA on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. There will be a viewing at the church from 10-11 a.m. Interment with military honors will follow in the adjoining cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to QPRC's Kinsman Fund, 625 Robert Fulton Hwy., Quarryville, PA 17566. Online guestbook at: www.dewalds.com
