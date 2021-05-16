Harmon C. Kline, 89, of Gordonville, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2021 at Maple Farm, Akron with his daughter and son-in-law by his side. Harmon was born and raised in Shickshinny, PA and is the son of the late Carl & Bessie (Snyder) Kline.
A 1950 graduate of Benton High in Benton, PA. Harmon proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He moved to Lancaster County in 1956 and worked for Landis Poultry, Lititz, PA, Trojan Yacht until they closed the doors and then Smucker Roofing until his retirement.
Harmon was a lifetime member of the VFW Gap, PA, American Legion, New Holland, PA and Millcreek Fire Co., Huntington, PA. He loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing with his buddies, working in the garden, flower beds and making stuff for family and friends.
Harmon is survived by his daughter, Robyn Stoltzfus & husband Bob, Gap, PA, step children, Fran Kline, husband Rob, Rockville, MD, Steve Eno, Strasburg, PA partner Dawn Armstrong, and Jen Fagan, husband Greg, Strasburg, PA. Also surviving is his grandson, Bronson Jackson, wife Dawn, Narvon, PA and granddaughter, Amy Blessing, East Earl, PA, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and step daughter-in-law, Tammy Eno. He was preceded in death by his wife, E. Patricia Kline, step son, Rob Eno, partner, Peggy Mowrer, and sister, Betty Evans.
Services will be private. To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »