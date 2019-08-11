Harliene "Marti" Martin passed away in Monroe, LA on Saturday, July 20th, 2019. She was born in Lester, PA on October 5th, 1932. Last August, Marti moved to West Monroe, LA with her friends Arthur and Tana Pratt to be closer to their son Alex, whom she called her "favorite nephew."
After finishing high school, Marti joined the Navy to "see the world." Later she joked that her "world" turned out to be the Philadelphia Naval Shipyard! Then she moved to the Reading, PA area to work. However, she spent most of her life in Lancaster, where she was employed in sales, including advertising and real estate. Before retiring, she operated several stands at the Meadowbrook Farmers' Market. Then she co-owned the LeMar Dutch Villa Restaurant, where her specialties included submarine sandwiches and pasta prepared with her homemade Italian sauce. She loved to cook, as well as sharing and swapping recipes.
A long-time member of Community UMC, Marti previously served on various Church committees. Through much effort and Weight Watchers support, she lost 100 pounds and became a WW life member. During WW meetings, she regaled her fellow attendees with humorous anecdotes and sharp quips. Also a member of the Optimist Club of Lancaster, Marti took on various positions, including President and Chair of several committees. There again she enlivened Club meetings with her wit. One of her favorite things was eating out, often meeting friends, especially going to Bridgeport, Alices, or Valentino's.
Harliene Martin was predeceased by her parents Howard L. and Hannah Reinerth Martin, and her siblings Howard Jr., Harry, Herbert Martin, and Helen Martin DiMarco, and her longtime companion Leah Marie Kresge. She is survived by her nieces and nephews, including her niece Marsha Martin Cortilesso of Dover, DE, whose love and support during Marti's last illness was greatly appreciated.
Others who shared their prayers, support, and friendship over the past year included Pastor Harry Kaufhold, her friend Yvonne Lefever, members of the Lancaster Optimist Club, WW members, and her newfound friends in the West Monroe, LA area.
Funeral arrangements were handled by the Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe, LA. While Marti will be remembered fondly by all who knew her, no memorial service has been planned.