Harley S. Johnson, 85, of Elizabethtown, PA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at home with his wife nearby. He had recently battled cancer and was given a clean bill of health.
Harley was born on December 5, 1934 to Jacob H., Sr. and Mazie M. Sensenig Johnson in Martic Township. After graduating from Penn Manor High School in 1954, he enlisted in the army and went to the Military Police School in Camp Gordon, Georgia and served during the Korean War. After an honorable discharge from the service, he received his Associates degree in information technology from F&M College. He went on to serve the City of Lancaster for 28 years and ended his career as the Data Processing Manager.
In 1959, he met Sherri L. Alonzo. They wed in 1963 and had 2 sons. Harley and Sherri recently celebrated 57 years of marriage. He is survived by his wife and his sons, Jeffrey L. Johnson, husband of Kim H. Johnson, both of Downingtown and Bradley A. Johnson of Mount Joy; 3 grandchildren: Kelli H. Johnson, Tracy L. Johnson and Benjamin A. Johnson, and a brother, Darwin Johnson. He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 sisters: Pauline Heisey and Helene Johnson and a brother, Jacob Johnson, Jr..
After retiring, Harley spent his time enjoying beer, routing for the Eagles, chatting with friends, dining with his wife and visiting his many social clubs including: Lancaster Liederkranz, Columbia Elks #1074, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5956 in Manheim, and American Legion Post 0329 in Elizabethtown.
Relatives and friends are invited to Harley's Life Celebration Service to be held on Saturday, December 21 at 4:00 p.m. at The Groff Family Funeral & Cremation Services, 528 W. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17603. A reception will follow.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Heart Association in Harley's honor.
Please visit Harley's Memorial Page at:
A living tribute »