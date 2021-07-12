Harley Lee Montgomery, 85, of Elizabethtown, and formerly of Manheim, died peacefully on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at the Lebanon V. A. Medical Center. Born in Sylvatus, Virginia, he was the son of the late Hosie and Josie Montgomery.
For many years Lee worked as a machine operator for the former Raymark Industries, Manheim. A veteran, he served in the U.S. Navy. His interests included: hunting, Micro Midget and Sprint Car Racing, woodworking, game shows, rooting for his Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles Teams, and spending time with his family.
Surviving are two daughters: Judith Erikson, Josephine Ruhl both of Manheim, a son, Daniel, husband of Cheryl Montgomery of Charlotte, NC, three grandchildren: Jennifer Ruhl, Jesse and Nick Montgomery, and three great-granddaughters: Olivia Ruhl, Emma and Kaylee Montgomery. Preceding him in death is a sister and five brothers.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Lee's memorial service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 9:30 AM. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Thursday morning from 9:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment with military honors will take place at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
