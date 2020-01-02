Harland W. Weaver, 85, of Manheim passed away at his home on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 after a brief illness. He was the son of the late Phares and Ella Z. Wenger Weaver of Lititz, PA. A member of the Pequea Mennonite Church, he was married to Mary Etta Sensenig Weaver for 53 years before she passed away in 2010.
Surviving are two sons: Vernon, husband of Judy Burkholder Weaver, Manheim; and Harold, husband of Mary Greiner Weaver, Elizabethtown; four daughters: Guner, Manheim; Rita, wife of James Musser, Newmanstown; Vanita, wife of Larry Burkholder, Goshen, IN; Julia, wife of Steve Nolt, Newmanstown; 28 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren.
Additionally, he is survived by brothers Phares W. and Landis W., husband of Edna Martin Weaver and sisters Esther W., wife of Noah Sensenig; Martha W. Nolt; and Ellen W., wife of Elmer Martin. He was predeceased by brothers Clarence W., Paul W., Norman W. and Allen W. and by sisters Mary W. Martin, Alta W. and Anna W. and a great-grandson.
A viewing will be held at Martindale Reception Center, 352 Martindale Road, Ephrata, PA, on Sunday, January 5, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at Pequea Mennonite Church, at 10:00 a.m. with Bishop Curvin Zimmerman officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery.
The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements
