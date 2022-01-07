Harlan Z. Martin, 59 of Elizabethtown, unexpectedly passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022. Born in Chester County, he was the son of John M. Martin and step mother Verna Horning Martin of Denver and the late Verna Zimmerman Martin. He was the loving husband to Janet Martin.
A Godly, faithful Father and Grandpa, Harlan was a dairy farmer all his life and a faithful member of Clearview Mennonite Church, Manheim. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and will be missed dearly by all.
Surviving in addition to his wife, father and step mother are five children, Kevin Martin (Suellen) of Manheim, Kristina Martin at home, Sherlyn Martin of Goshen, IN, Lori Good (Burnell) of Elizabethtown, Melissa Martin (Kenton) of Keosauqua, IA; 10 living grandchildren, a sister-in-law, Dianne Martin of Terre Hill and 4 siblings, Galen Martin (Louella) of Manheim, Mervin Martin (Julia) of Myerstown, Janet Oberholtzer (Carl) of Colby, WI and Jason Martin (Rhoda) of Holtwood and many friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Verna Martin, a granddaughter, Angel Rose Martin and a brother, Nelson Martin.
A viewing will be held Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Farm Crest Chapel, Fairmount Homes, 1100 Farm Crest Drive, Ephrata from 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, January 10, 2022 at Clearview Mennonite Church, 90 N. Esbenshade Road, Manheim at 9:30 AM. Interment will take place in Clearview Mennonite Cemetery. Kindly omit flowers. Arrangements by the Buch Funeral Home, Manheim.
