Harlan W. Sell, 90, of Pleasant View Retirement Community, formerly of Myerstown, went home to be with his Lord on Monday, January 9, 2023. He was born July 20, 1932 in Hatfield, PA to the late Menno and Clara (Histand) Sell and was the husband of Catherine (Cammy) Shipe Sell, with whom he shared 70 years of marriage.
Harlan retired from the former United Plastics Corporation, Manheim and later worked for D B Fisher Transportation as a driver for special needs children. He was a member of Myerstown Mennonite Church, Myerstown, PA and was ordained to the ministry at Myerstown Mennonite Church in 1979 and served until 2007.
In addition to his wife, Harlan is survived by two sons, Donald (Janet) of Southaven, MS and Dale (Mary) of Amarillo, TX and daughter Deborah (Marlin) Bollinger of Myerstown, six grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and siblings Glen (Ethel) Sell, Lois Sell and Mary (Tom) Bourne.
He was preceded in death by a son, David Lee Sell and siblings Ivan, Donald and Grace Eleanor Sell.
A viewing will be held on Friday, January 20, 2023 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Myerstown Mennonite Church, 624 N. College St., Myerstown, PA. An additional viewing will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at Myerstown Mennonite Church followed by the funeral service at 10:00 AM. Interment will take place in the Myerstown Mennonite Church Cemetery.
