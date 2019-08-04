Harlan S. Zimmerman, 85, formerly of Columbia, passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Luthercare, Lititz following a lengthy illness. He was the husband of Judith A. Kummery Zimmerman with whom he would have celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary on November 2, 2019. He was born in Allentown, son of the late Oliver and Elsie Ruch Zimmerman. He was educated in the Allentown School District and went on to proudly serve in the US Army Security Agency from 1953-56. He then attended Muhlenberg College and received a degree in Physics. A retired quality engineer, Harlan worked at RCA, GE, Burle, and Philips in Lancaster. He was a very active member of Ironville United Methodist Church. He lived for his family, whom he loved very much.
Surviving in addition to his wife, two sons: Greg Zimmerman husband of Kathy Humphreys, Pensacola, FL; and Glenn Zimmerman, Elizabethtown. One daughter: Erica wife of Christopher Licopoli, Maytown. Harlan is leaving behind, not only his much loved wife and children, but also two beloved grandchildren: Alexis and Reed Licopoli. He was preceded in death by siblings: Ruth, Richard, Alma, and Curtis Zimmerman.
The Memorial Service will be held for Harlan at Ironville United Methodist Church, 4020 Holly Drive, Columbia, PA 17512 on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Greg Impink, officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. A Private Family Interment will be held in Highland Memorial Park, Allentown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Harlan's memory to: Ironville United Methodist Church or the Benevolent Fund at Luther Acres. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com