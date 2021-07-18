Harlan McQuain Eye passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Luther Acres, Lititz, at the age of 103. Born September 28, 1917, in the Mitchell Community, Pendleton County, WV, he was the son of the late Benjamin Claude Eye and Jemima Jane McQuain Eye. Harlan married Mary Elizabeth Gentry in Harrisonburg, VA on May 25, 1942, and they shared 71 years of marriage at the time of her passing on January 27, 2014.
Harlan graduated from Franklin High School, Franklin, WV, and from Bridgewater College, Bridgewater, VA. During WWII, he served with the U.S. Army 880th Airborne Engineers in the South Pacific Theater and was honorably discharged with the rank of Captain. Following his military service, he taught mathematics and algebra at Franklin High School until 1961, and then at Follansbee High School, Follansbee, WV, until his retirement.
Harlan is survived by three children, daughters, Mary Helen Wallace and Carolyn "Lynnie" Ann Blowe, and son, John Benjamin Eye. He loved, doted on and found great joy in his seven grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Dorothy Louise, sisters, Sarah Virginia Boggs and Thelma Imogene Myers, and brothers, Curtis Edwin and John David.
A graveside memorial and interment will take place at 10 AM on Saturday, July 2, 2022, in the Cedar Hill Cemetery, Franklin, WV. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Harlan's memory may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at support.woundedwarriorproject.org. For online condolences visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com