Harlan Lee Greenly, "Mose" "Sonny," 84, of Denver, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at Riles Home Aid in Myerstown.
He was born in Springville to the late Monroe and Emma (Mull) Greenly and was the husband of Peggy (Fetter) Greenly with whom he would have celebrated 57 years of marriage on November 17th.
Harlan served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He was a self-employed trucker, hauling produce in his Peterbilt truck, for 42 years. He had a good life and was a very humorous, witty man.
In addition to his wife, Harlan is survived by a brother, Kenneth (Jessie) Greenly, and a sister-in-law, Joanne Greenly.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Helen (Jarl) Nohrenberg, Patricia Klinger, and a brother, Larry Greenly.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, from 1 to 2 pm at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut St., Denver. A graveside service will follow at 2:00 pm at the Mellingers Union Cemetery, with Chaplain Don Wetzel officiating. Interment will take place in the Mellingers Union Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Harlan's memory may be made to Wellspan Hospice, Lebanon VA, or Cancer Institute at Penn State Hershey.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver.