Harlan B. Zimmerman went to be with his Lord on September 12th, 2019 at the age of 81. He was the loving husband of Vera Zimmerman and a caring dad to Teresa Stauffer (Nelson), Daphne Reyburn (Shawn) and Michele Rudy. He was the grandfather to Ian Stauffer, Laura Ann Stauffer, Rebekah Reyburn, Ronald Reyburn, Amber Rudy and Grayson Rudy.
He was born on March 14, 1938 in East Earl, PA. He grew up on a dairy farm. He began his training as a stone and brick mason with Weaver's Masonry. He married Vera (Martin) on April 11, 1964. He was the co-owner of Zimmerman and Herr Mason Contractors. He was very active in church, serving as a deacon at Harvest Fellowship. He dedicated his life to his family, church and serving others as a mentor and friend. He enjoyed gardening, horses, camping, boating and using equipment. He always had a hobby farm, raising chickens, rabbits, goats, horses, and cattle. He will be missed for his gentle spirit, wisdom and his example of leadership.
Harlan is survived by five siblings, Mervin (Pearl) Zimmerman, Harry (Deb) Zimmerman, Mary Katherine Weaver, Esther Mae (Ronald) Fox, and Ada Naomi (John) Shirk.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three siblings, Evelyn Brill, Elmer Zimmerman, Jr., and David Zimmerman.
A viewing will be held at Harvest Fellowship, 34 W. Church St., Stevens, PA, on Tuesday, September 17 from 6:00-8:00 pm. Services will be held at Harvest Fellowship on Wednesday, September 18th. Viewing will be from 9:00-10:00 and service at 10:00.
