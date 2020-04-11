Harlan B. "Tuffy" Zimmerman, 87, of Ephrata, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at ManorCare-Lancaster.
He was born in Terre Hill to the late Samuel S. and Mary A. (Burkholder) Zimmerman.
He was a member of Our Mother of Perpetual Help for over 25 years.
Harlan worked briefly for Sauder Auto Parts before becoming a police officer for Ephrata. He was a police officer for 35 years before retiring. He attended Wide Hollow School and Ephrata High School. He was a great groundhog hunter. He had lots and lots of good friends. He enjoyed every one of them, most of the time. He also loved going to Javateas with his friends.
Harlan is survived by a brother, Glenn Zimmerman of Akron; four grandsons, Kevin, James, Justin and Eric Zimmerman, four nieces and a nephew.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Kevin Ray Zimmerman, Jan Scott Zimmerman and four siblings, Arlene Nolt, Dorothy Erb, John I. and Ray B. Zimmerman.
There is no memorial service planned at this time. He will be interred on his family plot at Groffdale Brick Mennonite Cemetery at the convenience of his family.
Do Tuffy a big favor when this health scare is over and visit Javateas for a good cup of coffee and say "this one is for Tuffy."
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Ephrata.
A living tribute »