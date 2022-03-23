Hansen C. Poole, age 87 of Ronks and formerly of Gap, passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022 at Newport Meadows. He was the husband of Louise Oliver Poole with whom he celebrated 64 years of marriage on June 1st. Born in West Chester, he was the son of the late Aubrey and Maggie Wilson Poole.
He was a member of Bellevue Presbyterian Church in Gap. He graduated from Scott High School, class of 1952. Hansen honorably served in the United States Air Force. He worked for Lukens Steel for 33 years as a Standards Technician and later as an Industrial Technician for Burnham Corporation for 14 years.
He was a volunteer at the Gap Fire Company, an EMT for the Christiana Ambulance, a First Aid and CPR Instructor at the Lancaster General Hospital for over 28 years, and he volunteered in the ER at LGH.
Surviving besides his wife are 2 daughters: Cindy, wife of Allen Wingenroth of Gap, and Christine, wife of Michael Kinsey of LaFollette, TN, 5 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a grandson: Benjamin Liebgott, 3 sisters: Joyce Horne, Aleda Loughman, Euna Scott, and his twin brother: Howard Poole.
A memorial service will take place at Shivery Funeral Home, 111 Elizabeth Street, Christiana, on Sunday, March 27th at 2 p.m. with a time to greet the family from 1 p.m. until the time of service. Pastor Buck Mowday will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Hansen's honor to Blankets from Ben, 1939 Pleasant Ridge Road, LaFollette, TN 37766, or the American Heart Association, heart.org. shiveryfuneralhome.com