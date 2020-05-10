Hannah M. Miller, 36 of Uniontown, passed peacefully into the arms of her loving savior on Friday May 8, 2020. Born November 4, 1983 in Mt. Pleasant, PA, daughter of Ida (Sneed) Miller Long (Uniontown) and the late Charles E. Miller. Jr. and stepmother Miriam Miller who still survives; loving mother of Hailey and Ava Heft, and the father of her children Jason Heft. Also survived by her brother Bobby (Kelly) Miller of Ephrata, PA, step-sisters Carol (Shawn) Marks and Lisa Miller and a step brother Steven (Adrienne) Miller. Grandmother Lucille Miller (92).
At a time in her life, addiction had Hannah down for the count. But God in His mercy showed her the grace to live a full year of life recovered from addiction where her walk with Jesus and her family relationships were restored and a new network of friends were formed. We will hold those memories close to our hearts at this time of our grief, loss and incredible sadness.
Hannah attended Faith Assembly of God Church of Uniontown and was a part of the recovery program through Good Works Ministries. Hannah loved playing sports in high school, participating in Soccer, Basketball, and Field Hockey. She was very competitive and enjoyed shooting pool in local leagues. She was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date.
THE COMPANION'S PRAYER by Rachel Macy Stafford
If the news is bad, I'll hurt with you. If the news is good, I'll rejoice with you. If the news is neither bad nor good, I'll wait with you ‘til things start looking up. If the news is bad, Lay your pain on me. If the news is good, We'll celebrate. If the news is unknown, We'll lean towards hope. You and I know the news could go either way. But remember, there is one constant: And that is Me beside you. I can't take this burden from your shoulders, but I sustain you for the journey. I can't walk this road for you, but I can make sure you never go it alone. I can't see what's in front of us, but I can assure you there is light ahead. My hand in yours. Amen.
Announcement by the Stephen R. Haky Funeral Home of Uniontown. Written tributes and personal memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com
