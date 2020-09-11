Hannah L. Stoltzfoos, age 92, of 5516 Strasburg Road, Gap, PA passed away at her home on Thursday, September 10, 2020. She was the wife of the late Levi B. Stoltzfoos who passed away on July 18, 2020.
Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Aaron and Rachel Lapp Allgyer. Hannah was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are three children: Anna Mae wife of Abram Stoltzfus of Gap, Mervin L. husband of Yvonne Fry Stoltzfoos of New Holland and David R. husband of Cathy Cascio Stoltzfoos of Mount Joy, 8 grandchilden, 15 great-grandchildren and 4 siblings: Emanuel Allgyer of Gap, Amos Allgyer of Michigan, Rebecca Blank of Narvon and Aaron husband of Linda King Allgyer of Gordonville. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Jeff Stoltzfus.
Services will be private with interment in Millwood Mennonite Cemetery. Arrangements by Shivery Funeral Home of Christiana & Paradise.
A living tribute »