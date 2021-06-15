Hannah K. King, 78, of 562 Houtztown Rd., Myerstown, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021 at her home. Born in Honey Brook, she was the daughter of the late David L. and Rachel Beiler Smoker. She was the wife of Levi S. King and the late Christian S. Esh who died in 1996. A homemaker, Hannah was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving in addition to her husband are: 5 children, Mose S. married to Rebecca Zook Esh, Richland, Rachel S. married to Ivan Lapp, Newmanstown, Naomi S. married to Jacob Stoltzfus, Rebersburg, Amos S. married to Mary King Esh, Mary S. married to Elmer King, both of Myerstown; 20 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; 11 step-grandchildren; 12 step-great-grandchildren; siblings, Eli married to Carol Smoker, Tennessee, Benuel married to Naomi Smoker, Myerstown. She was preceded in death by 2 infant grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 9 am EST from 564 Houtztown Rd., Myerstown with interment in Lapp Cemetery. Friends may call at the late home from the time of this notice till the service. Furman's – Leola
A living tribute »