Hannah H. Stoltzfoos, 84, of 216 Witmer Rd., Lancaster, passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at her home. Born in East Lampeter Twp., she was the daughter of the late Aaron M. and Hannah Hertzler Beiler. She was the wife of the late Amos E. Stoltzfoos who died in 2013. Hannah operated Hannah’s Quilts, Lancaster, and was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are: two sons, John D. married to Rachel Stoltzfus Stoltzfoos, Steve Stoltzfoos, both of Lancaster; a son-in-law, Samuel married to Malinda Ebersol Yoder Kinsinger, Gordonville; 11 grandchildren; 6 step grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and step great-grandchildren; a brother, Aaron married to Rachel Stoltzfus Beiler, Lancaster; two sisters, Katie Beiler, Lancaster, Fannie married to Samuel King, Paradise. She was preceded in death by: a daughter, Nancy Kinsinger; 3 grandchildren; 3 siblings, Salome Fisher, David Beiler, Nancy Beiler.
Funeral services will be held from the late home on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 9 AM EST with interment following in Beiler’s Cemetery, Ronks. Friends may call at the late home from the time of this notice till the service.
Furman’s – Leola
