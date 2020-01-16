Hannah Grace King, infant daughter of Omar Lee and Marianne Miller King, of 30 Field Crest Ln., Gordonville passed away shortly after birth on Jan. 15, 2020. Also surviving: grandparents, Allen and Naomi King, Menno and Ruth Miller; great-grandparents, Emanuel and Malinda King, Samuel (the late Annie) and Rebecca Stoltzfus, Aaron and Sarah Miller, all of Gordonville, Rachel (the late Elam) King, Strasburg. Interment: Dry Hill Cemetery, Gordonville. Furman's – Leola
