Hannah Elizabeth Garland, age 35, passed away on Tuesday, July 27th after a sudden illness. Hannah graduated from the Lancaster General School of Nursing and Immaculata University. She traveled the world and served as a traveling nurse around the US. She was an ER nurse for many years and worked for Hospice and Community Care of Lancaster County, at the time of her passing. Generous in spirit, extremely intelligent, and fiercely loyal, Hannah loved games, books, movies, good food and good friends.
She was married October 2020 to Hunter Arkulari and is also survived by her mother Marcia Campbell (William), father Michael Garland, sister Mary Wilson (Alex), and step sister Kara Kriner (Todd), nieces Elise and Ember, nephew Patrick, and beloved dogs Loki and Hudson, and cats Liara and Lily.
A Celebration of Hannah's life will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to East Coast Corgi Rescue, eastcoastcorgirescue.org or your favorite animal rescue organization.
