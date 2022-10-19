Hannah "Ann" Moore

Hannah "Ann" Melvin Moore, 94, of Cary, NC, formerly of Lancaster, PA passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022. She grew up in Galway, Ireland the youngest of six children of Paraic and Hannah Melvin.
She spent her youth learning Irish dancing and creating memories and a love for animals on her farm on Galway Bay. She met Anthony Moore in the early 1950's and they were married in 1953. Ann and Tony immigrated from Galway, Ireland to Toronto, Canada in 1954. In 1957 they moved to Lancaster and became members of St. Anne's parish and later, St. John Neumann. Ann shared her Irish dancing in the community by teaching it at St. Anne's and in the Lancaster 6th Ward for 10 years. She and local children performed Irish music and dancing for three weeks around St. Patrick's Day at senior homes, local churches and on WGAL 8.
She was an accomplished seamstress and made the clothing, costumes and outfits for all the Irish shows.
She worked and retired after working at Fulton Bank for 20 years.
Surviving are four sons, Patrick, Martin, Michael and Steve who went to St. Anne's and lived in the 6th Ward. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Ashley, Wesley, William, Hannah, Kate, Michael, Andrew; three great-grandchildren, Jackson, Wyatt, Clint and daughter-in-law, Ellan Jane Moore. She was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony B. Moore and her son, Anthony N. Moore.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11AM on Monday, October 24, 2022 at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 E. Delp Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 10-11AM at the church on Monday. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
