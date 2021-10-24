Hanna M. Hill, 79, of Lancaster, went to her heavenly home while surrounded by her children on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Intercourse, PA, Hanna was the daughter of the late Peter J. and Melinda Smoker Miller and wife of the late Carl Alan Hill.
A lifelong resident of Lancaster County, she worked throughout her life as an administrator and in the retail profession, and she volunteered at Lancaster General Hospital in various roles.
Her passions were gardening and being outdoors, knitting and crocheting, spending time with her pets, and travel, including annual beach trips with family. She thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and extended family, including sisters’ days and cousin breakfasts. She had a strong faith and enjoyed Bible studies with friends.
Hanna is survived by daughter, Robin D. Stauffer (Robert), of Lancaster, son, Daniel S. Lapp IV, (Kathy) of Willow Street, daughter, Rhonda K. Price (Michael), of Lancaster, stepchildren Alan and Katie Hill of Lancaster, sister, Betty Weaver (Ken), brother, Ray Miller (Marilyn), sister, Ella Heatwole (Marvin), and sister, Marie Weber, and four grandchildren whom she adored: Alexandra, Erica, Jenna, and Joel Lapp. She was preceded in death by her brother, John Miller, husband of Mary.
A Private Funeral service will be held on Friday, October 29, 2021, for immediate family. The family will provide a Tribucast of the service beginning at 11 a.m. (or whenever you wish to view) at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/1656778510.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Hanna’s name may be made to the SPCA, 848 South Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603, or Water Street Mission, 210 South Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603.
Please visit Hanna’s Memorial Page at www.TheGroffs.com