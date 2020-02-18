Halo June Fisher, daughter of Emanuel R. and Rosanna Beiler Fisher of Narvon, was stillborn on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Women and Babies Hospital, Lancaster.
Besides her parents, she is survived by: siblings, Layla and Colin Fisher at home; maternal grandparents, Amos F. and Katie Ann Beiler of White Horse; paternal grandparents, Daniel and Fannie Fisher of Bird-in-Hand.
A graveside service was held on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Spring Garden Amish Mennonite Church Cemetery. Furman-Leola
Plant a tree in memory of Halo Fisher
A living tribute »
A living tribute »