Haley Michelle King, ten week old infant daughter of Jacob Ervin and Martha Ann Riehl King of 5126 Strasburg Road, Parkesburg, died Saturday, December 26, 2020 at her home. She attended the Old Order Amish Church.
Besides her parents, she is survived by: siblings, Jonathan Lauerne King, Leanna Grace King; maternal grandparents, John and Lydia Jane Riehl; paternal grandparents, Mervin and Linda King
A private funeral was held on Saturday, December 26, 2020 with interment in Beacon Light Cemetery.
Furman Home for Funerals, Leola.
