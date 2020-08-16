Haley M. (Latcheran) Rivera, 27, of Middletown, passed away unexpectedly on August 11, 2020 at UPMC Pinnacle Community Osteopathic Hospital. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Gary L. and Amy M. (Meiskey) Weaver of Strasburg. She recently celebrated her 2nd wedding anniversary to her college sweetheart, Julian Rivera.
Haley will be remembered for her bubbly, generous and loving spirit. She was the definition of a quintessential girl-classy, beautiful, and wonderful to be around. She was also a self-proclaimed fashionista. Haley treasured spending time with her friends and family. They meant everything to her, and she dedicated as much of her free time as possible making memories with them. She also enjoyed traveling and tasting different wines of all regions. For their honeymoon, she and Julian visited Greece, which they had always hoped to visit again.
She will be sorely missed by her husband Julian; parents Amy and Gary; brother Justin Landis husband of Amanda, of Ephrata; "Gram" Ruthann Meiskey of Lititz; paternal grandmother Bonnie Latcheran of Ephrata; paternal grandparents Leroy and Nora Weaver of Strasburg; mother-in-law Lisa Rivera of Lancaster; and father-in-law Julio Rivera of Miami, FL. She will also be missed by Sebastian and Trixie, her beloved cats. She was preceded in passing by her "Pop Pop", David F. Fultz.
A viewing will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020 from 10AM-12PM at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz PA, on their South Lawn. A funeral service with time of sharing will follow at 12PM.
