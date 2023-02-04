Hal Phipps, age 89 of Peach Bottom, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Hospice and Community Care. He was the husband of Shirley A. Halsey Phipps. He was born in Wrightsdale, PA, son of the late Verner Paul and Pansy Adelade Johnston Phipps. Hal proudly served in the United States Navy. He was a member of Wrightsdale Baptist Church where he also served as a Deacon for over 40 years. He enjoyed woodworking, camping, watching golf, and loved family get-togethers.
Surviving besides his wife are 3 children: Sandy wife of Jeff Beers of Conestoga, Chip husband of Christine Gehman Phipps of Peach Bottom, Gary Phipps of Quarryville, 10 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Cindy Sapp, and 2 brothers: James and Paul Phipps.
A memorial service will take place from Wrightsdale Baptist Church, 310 Little Britain Road South, Peach Bottom, PA 17563 on Tuesday, February 7th at 11 a.m. with Pastor Ryan Day officiating. There is a time to greet the family from 10 a.m. until time of service. Private Interment will take place in Penn Hills Friends Burial Grounds. Flowers are appreciated, however, if you wish to make a donation in Hal's name, they can be made to the Deacon's Benevolence Fund, 310 Little Britain Road South, Peach Bottom, PA 17563, or to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. reynoldsandshivery.com
A living tribute »