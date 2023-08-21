Hadassah Faith Smucker, infant daughter of Samuel B. and Annie J. Miller Smucker of 132 Hollow Road, Quarryville, passed away on Sunday, August 20, 2023 at Ephrata Hospital.
Surviving besides her parents are 7 siblings: Katelyn Rose, Melissa Joy, Sylvia Anne, Josiah David, Regina Beth, Jalene Nicole, Krystal Louise Smucker all at home, grandparents: David B. and Sylvia Y. Beiler Miller and Susie K. Beiler Smucker wife of the late David B. Smucker.
Interment will be in Fisher's Amish Cemetery on Monday, August 21st at 10 A.M. EST.
