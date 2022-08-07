H. Suzanne "Sue" Hess

Helen Suzanne Hess departed to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Sue was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend and will be sorely missed. She is survived by her husband, Ken, with whom she celebrated 44 years of marriage in June. She is survived by her children, Brian Hess (Jenai) and Julie Miskelley (Troy), and her grandchildren, Kenna Hess and Conor and Clare Miskelley. She is also survived by her mother, Rachel Ruhl, and siblings Barb Andrews, Amy French, and Mike Ruhl. Her brother Phillip and father Harold Ruhl preceded her in death.
Sue was born March 15, 1954 to Harold and Rachel Ruhl of Smoketown, PA, the first of five children. Sue graduated from Conestoga Valley High School and later from Widener University with a BS in nursing. Sue also obtained a Master of Education from Millersville University. A devoted caretaker to others, she had a long career in nursing, first working as an ICU nurse at Lancaster General, then a childbirth educator, finally as a school nurse for the School District of Lancaster until her retirement in 2016.
Sue was an avid collector of family history and stories, helping with the publishing of a book on the genealogy of the 1717 Hess family that immigrated to Lancaster County. She also loved to travel, spending time living in Holland as a young adult and traveling widely later in life. On most days Sue could be found in her kitchen, tending her flowers and caring for her grandchildren.
Sue was a woman of faith attending Salem Bible Church of Voganville, PA. She taught Junior Church for a number of years and loved to decorate the church at Christmas time. After her passing, a note titled "My Funeral" was found on her phone with the following exhortation: "My time is up according to God's grace. As I live in His presence, you now live by His grace here."
A memorial service is planned for August 13, 2022 at Salem Bible Church, 590 Voganville Road, New Holland, PA. Family and friends will be received starting at 9:30AM to be followed by the service at 11:00AM. Private interment in Voganville Union Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family. Furman's Leola
