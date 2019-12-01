H. Scott Kast, 61 of Lancaster, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019 with his wife and son by his side, at Lancaster General Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Lancaster on June 5, 1958, he was the son of the late Edward J. and Jeanne L. Dietrich Kast. He was the husband of Martha "Marty" L. Hershey Kast, whom he married on July 20, 1984.
Scott graduated from J. P. McCaskey High School in 1976. He graduated from Penn State with a Bachelor's degree in Management. He was an avid bowler and played tennis in his younger years. Scott enjoyed fishing and golfing. Scott and Marty enjoyed taking casino trips and camping together. He was a member of the Alert and Active Clubs in Lancaster, along with the Lancaster VFW, Otters and L&M Club. He played in the Lancaster County Dart League and the Horse Collar League. Scott was a devoted and die hard Penn State, Phillies, and Eagles fan.
Scott was most recently employed by The Farfield Company as warehouse manager/data entry. He had worked previously as the purchaser for Four Seasons Fireplace and Patio.
Scott will be deeply missed by his wife of 35 years, Marty; his son, Bryan S. Kast; and his mother-in-law, Phyllis T. Hershey, all of Lancaster, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Marty and Bryan would like to thank the compassionate caregivers at the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, and the 8th Floor and IICU at Lancaster General Hospital for the wonderful care given to Scott during his illness. Private family services will be held. Memorial Remembrances in Scott's name may be made to Hospice & Community Care.
"So what is life? A journey or a destination?"
