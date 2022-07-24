H. Robert Marquet, Jr. of Lancaster (Bob to his friends) passed away unexpectedly after an extended illness on Sunday, July 17, 2022 at the age of 72. Bob will be remembered for his years of service to the community, his curiosity and freedom of spirit, and his skill as an artist.
Bob was born April 23, 1950, in Pottstown, Pa., the son of H. Robert Marquet, Sr. and Jeanne (Wills) Marquet. He was a graduate of Pottstown High School and Kutztown University, holding a B.A. degree in Art Education. During the course of his working life, he earned two master's degrees from Millersville University, one in Gifted Education and one in Special Education. He was employed by Lincoln Intermediate Unit 12 for many years, teaching in schools in York, Adams, and Franklin Counties. In the latter part of his career, he served as I.U. 12's Supervisor of Alternative Education, overseeing schools at 18 sites within the three counties. He taught college classes at Millersville University and Immaculata University, as well as G.E.D. courses at the York County Prison, and his labors were graced by his wholehearted dedication to his work and students. In addition, he worked Sundays as a counselor at the Lancaster County Crisis Intervention Center. Earnest in his desire to be a positive force, he was actively engaged in volunteer work throughout his life.
In what spare time remained for him Bob enjoyed running, playing basketball, and creating artwork. He was an avid collector of the creative endeavors of others, delighting in quirky finds that piqued his imagination. After his retirement, he had time, at last, to garden and drum at get-togethers. He loved music, especially folk and reggae. Bob cared for the environment and for animals and was a decades-long vegetarian. In his retirement he became a talented baker, producing delicious apple pie and cheesecake. Bob created art in a variety of mediums and wrote haiku to unleash his creative spirit. He will be sorely missed.
Bob is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 13 years, Satoko (Unno) Marquet, his loving daughter, Ariel C. Marquet, of Ephrata, and his sisters, Ruth Anne Plourde, Aberdeen, Md., and Amy Sheppeck, St. Paul, Minn., as well as nephews, a niece, and friends.
A celebration of life ceremony will be held Monday, July 25, 2022 at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster. Visitation begins at 6:00 p.m. and services at 6:30 p.m. Bob cared very much about art, education, the environment, and helping people impacted by wars. Please make a donation to an organization of your choice in lieu of flowers.
Please visit Bob's Memorial Page at: