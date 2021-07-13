H. Richard "Dick" Sauder, Jr., 78, of Tel Hai Retirement Community, Honey Brook, went home to be with Jesus on July 10, 2021at 2:00 PM following a struggle with Bronchiectasis, an incurable lung condition.
Born February 20, 1943 in Millersville, Dick was the son of the late H. Richard, Sr. and Ruth K. Sauder. He was the husband of Ruth E. (Groff) Sauder, with whom he shared 54 years of marriage.
He was a member of Bethany Grace Fellowship, East Earl, PA where he served as a Greeter and provided on-line Media broadcast of Sunday Services.
He was employed as a Printer for Weaver's Poultry, a Chicken Farmer of 25,000 broilers, and Conestoga Wood Specialties, East Earl as a design engineer, from which he retired after 36 years. In 1963, when drafted, he served 2 years in The Democratic Republic of Congo, doing maintenance for a hospital and various others duties.
His friends and family knew him well for his many hobbies which he loved to share; as an astronomer sharing with school groups, small airplane pilot and glider pilot, building and flying model airplanes, and building most anything that was challenging ... 230 gallon fish tank with special water and fishes, 8 telescopes culminating in a rotating dome observatory housing a 16" telescope, a birdhouse with a camera mounted inside (camera by son-in-law) to watch bluebirds hatch and babies growing and being fed by parents, watching them practice flapping their wings for flight, etc.
After moving to Tel Hai, Dick enjoyed tackling volunteer tasks such as repairing residents' clocks of all makes and models, helping with computer problems, repairing walkers, wheelchairs, lamps, and had the privilege of building a full-scale wing for a 2-seat Piper Cub for his brother-in-law.
He is survived by a daughter, Valerie Dawn married to Vernon Paul Weaver and a grandson, Jase Maxwell Weaver; a brother, Donald L. and wife Linda (Metzler) Sauder; a sister, C. Jean and husband G. Marlin Horst; many nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, July 16, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Bethany Grace Fellowship Church, 400 Reading Rd., East Earl. A viewing will be held at StoneCroft at Tel Hai on Thursday from 3 – 5 p.m. and at the church on Friday from 1 – 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Dick to the Tel Hai Care Assurance Fund, c/o Tel Hai Development, P.O. Box 190, Honey Brook, PA 19344.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Groff- High-Eckenroth Funeral Home, New Holland, PA. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.