H. Raymond Prince Jr., 75, of Denver, passed away Thursday, September 22, 2022, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
He was born in Ephrata to the late Harold Raymond and Naomi (Styer) Prince and was the companion of Joyce Eberly for 20 years.
During his working years, he drove truck for 31 years for Ephrata Diamond Spring Water Company and later worked for 11 years at Acme Warehouse. He was on the crew for Warren Johnson Racing/NHRA for five years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and blue birds. He was an avid Washington Capitals hockey fan.
In addition to his companion Joyce, his is survived by three children, David L., husband of Lori Prince of Genesse, Darla L., wife of Jace Schware of Richland, Donald L., husband of Jill Prince of Ephrata; six grandchildren, Danny, Josh, Dagen, Austin, Alex and Brandon; 5 great-grandchildren; two step grandchildren; four sisters, Sylvia, wife of Bruno Schmalhofer of Lancaster, Lucinda, wife of Floyd Grove of New Holland, Phyllis, wife of Gary Ream of Lancaster and Natalie, wife of Harold Brossman of Ephrata.
A viewing will be held Tuesday, September 27, 2022, from 6 to 8 pm, at Stradling Funeral Home, 201 Church Ave., Ephrata. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
