H. Randall "Randy" Martin, 75, of Lancaster, PA passed away on Friday, April 14, 2023 after a long illness. Born in Lancaster, PA he was the son of the late Harry Rudy Martin and Marion May Campbell.
Randy was a 1965 graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School. He was a member of the Kiwanis Club, and the Lancaster Actor's Company. He was very active in the Lancaster Arts Community and Musical Theatre at the Fulton Theatre. Randy was a talented tap dancer, singer, and actor.
Prior to retirement he worked as a store manager for various local stores in Lancaster. He also spent many years volunteering for the Comprehensive Care Clinic through the Lancaster General Hospital. He will be remembered for his sharp witty humor, quickness with a one liner, love for game shows, and his ability to name all the Oscar winners of years past.
Randy is survived by his daughters Alison of Millersville and Meredith, wife of Willie of Willow Street; his grandchildren: Logan, Monroe and Maya; his siblings: Gregory Martin (Goodie) of TX, Scott Martin (Kathy) of Lancaster and Luanne Boulter (Paul) of West Virginia, along with several nieces and nephews.
Randy's daughters would like to acknowledge Hospice and Community Care, along with Alex, an amazing nurse who helped assist with his care and comfort during his final moments. You were truly an angel sent to him and his family during this most difficult time.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to www.Red.org.
