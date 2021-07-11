H. Randall Leinbach

H. Randall "Randy" Leinbach, 78, of Ephrata, PA, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Thursday, July 8, 2021.
Born in Ephrata, PA, Randy was a son of the late Harry G. and Jennie (Batsch) Leinbach. He was married to his loving wife, Anne E. (Ebersole) Leinbach on November 23, 1961. They were inseparable since age thirteen.
A lifetime resident of Ephrata, Randy was a graduate of Ephrata High School (Class of 1960). He worked as an auto painter at Sauder Chevrolet in New Holland for 26 years, then at Engle Frame and Body in Ephrata, and most recently at Barry's Paint Shop in Ephrata, from where he retired.
Randy was a member of the Ephrata Farmer's Day Association for 49 years beginning with the poultry association, moving to concessions, and with his wife Anne, was an organizer of the Ephrata Fair Parade for 30 years.
He was a musician who could play the organ, accordion, guitar, banjo, and most recently ukulele. His favorite music was Drum Corps, marching band and string bands.
Randy was a 32nd Degree Mason and member of Ephrata Blue Lodge F&AM #665 in Ephrata, the Reading Rajah Shrine and was an active member and past president of the Rajah Shrine String Band.
In addition to his wife, Anne, he is survived by three children: Chuck (Gretchen) Leinbach of Landisville, PA, Whitney (Kevin) Zimmerman of Ephrata, PA and Lisa (Rick) DeGeorge of Columbia, PA; seven grandchildren: Meghan Leinbach of Vienna, Austria, Jenna Leinbach of Aerlie Beach, Australia, Kirsten Leinbach of Lancaster, PA, Randy Hiestand of Reinholds, PA, Elizabeth Zimmerman of Ephrata, PA, Luke DeGeorge, and Rebecca, DeGeorge of Columbia, PA; and one brother, James (Brenda) Leinbach of Akron, PA.
In addition to his parents, Randy was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Samantha Jo Zimmerman.
Memorial services will be announced at a future time.
Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Randy's memory to the Ephrata Farmer's Day Association, PO Box 784 Ephrata, PA 17522.
To offer condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com