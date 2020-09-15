H. Michael Murry, 68, of Lancaster, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at home. He was the husband of Mary L. "Weezie" Geltz Murry with whom he was married 32 years. Born in Columbia, he was the son of the late Harold D. and Ellen Campbell Murry.
Mike was the owner and operator of Michael Murry Plumbing and Heating for over thirty years, having recently retired. He was a member of the Red Rose Memorial Post 2435, VFW and the L.O.O.M. Chickies Rock Lodge 307.
Mike was a street rod enthusiast who enjoyed hunting in the mountains, visiting with his many friends, and playing with his dog Lucy.
In addition to his wife are his children, Alicia, wife of Danny Doss; Michelle Hilton; David, husband of Stacey Geltz; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brothers, John, husband of Carol Murry; Shane, husband of Laurie Murry; sisters, Alma, wife of Ed Cornelius; Tish, wife of Rick Noll; Kathy, wife of Mac Adams; Barb Abel and Annette Simione. His son, Joshua Murry, preceded him in death.
A memorial service will be held at the Kinderhook E.C. Church, 560 Kinderhook Road, Columbia, PA 17512 on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the church fellowship hall. If desired, contributions in Mike's memory to the Pennsylvania S.P.C A. at www.pspca.org or the Mountville VFW would be deeply appreciated.
