H. Lynn Jamison, age 85, formerly of New Holland, passed away at the Ware Presbyterian Village on Thursday, March 11, 2021. He was the husband of the late LeAnne Engle Jamison who passed away on March 8, 2012. He was born in Morgantown, WV, son of the late Charles M. & Gladys I. Zearley Jamison.
He was a member of Keystone Church of Paradise, where he was active in the mens group. He graduated from West Virginia University. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy he served on a destroyer in the 7th Fleet.
Lynn worked for the Amateur Athletic Union as Aquatic Administrator for the USA and then worked as a recreation therapist at the Butler and Coatesville VA Hospitals. After retirement he worked as a park ranger. He served as the Director of the community center in Newtown Square. He was a member of the New Holland American Legion and the Lancaster County Red Rose Chapter of Disabled Veterans as Chaplin and volunteered as a court advocate for the Disabled Veterans Association.
Surviving is a step daughter: Shannon wife of Todd Myer of Cochranville, 3 daughters: Amy Paelella of Massachusetts, Megan Kaufman of Colorado, Amanda Abello of Maine, 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, sister Sylvia Rhoades of Martinsburg, WV. He was preceded in death by his siblings: twin sister Roberta Jamison, Delores Ware and Vernon Jamison.
The family would like to thank Phyllis Whitton for the wonderful care she gave to Lynn over the last several years.
Funeral service will take place from the Shivery Funeral Home, 111 Elizabeth Street, Christiana, PA on Monday, March 15th at 11 a.m. with a greeting time from 10 a.m. until time of service. Pastor Charlie Walter will be officiating. Private interment will take place in the Millwood Mennonite Cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
