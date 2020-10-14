H. Lloyd Musser, 99, of Brethren Village, formerly of Lancaster, passed away on October 12, 2020. He was the husband of the late Christine (Brown) Musser with whom he shared 69 years of marriage. Born in Saskatawan, Canada, he was the son of the late Ada (Rohrer) and Martin Musser.
Lloyd was a proud Veteran of the U.S. Army, serving under General Patton in North Africa and Sicily during World War II. Lloyd was employed as a salesman and delivery driver for the Blessing's Corporation. Prior to retirement he was a meat cutter. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed trips to camp in Sullivan County where he enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He was hard working, but enjoyed time with the grandchildren whenever possible. Lloyd was a member of Church of the Apostles for 64 years before moving to Brethren Village.
He is survived by his two daughters; Linda Carper (Barry) of Lititz and Nancy Weitzel (John) of Lancaster; 6 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren, his sister, Ruth Jerchau as well as many nieces and nephews. Lloyd was preceded in death by his son, Thomas E. Musser and siblings: Ira R., Esther, Eva, Anna, Mary, Emma, John, Benjamin and Norma.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on, Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 3PM, at The Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, South Lawn Tent, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. A visitation will be held from 2PM to 3PM prior to the service. Interment will be private at Riverview Burial Park with Military Honors.
Memorial contributions may be made in Lloyd's memory to Brethren Village Samaritan Fund, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543.
