H. Jeanette Newcomer, 91 of Mount Joy, PA died on September 9, 2022 in Akron, PA. Jeanette was predeceased by her loving husband James A. Newcomer, Sr. Her parents were Eugene and Blanche Wissler Reisinger. She was predeceased by her siblings, Blanche Kreiser, Harriet Fry, Eugene Reisinger, Martha Reisinger, Renna Steffan, and Mary Greider.
She graduated from Columbia High School in 1949. She is survived by her 4 children: James A. Newcomer, Jr. of Leola, husband of Barbara, Diana E. Hill of Mount Joy, wife of Kenneth E., Robert E. Newcomer of Nokomis, FL husband of Jill, and Jeanette L. Arnold of Lancaster wife of Lloyd G. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 1 due in December. Jeanette was devoted to her family hosting large Thanksgiving feasts and Christmas celebrations. Her home was welcoming and full of laughter and stories new, old, and often retold and embellished. The majority of her life's work consisted of herding, feeding and enriching the lives of her 4 children, their friends, neighbors and relatives on the farm. She was the chief cook, caretaker, and bookkeeper for the dairy farm. She was also instrumental in the lives of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and will be dearly missed.
She was a lifelong member of Columbia United Methodist Church and served on the kitchen committee, needles and hooks, church historian, taught Sunday school, helped with youth group activities, bible school, and sang in the choir. Jeanette was an avid reader and crossword solver. She was never without a stack of books to be read next. She disliked cats, talking on the telephone and off-key singing. The family would often call and threaten to sing Kumbaya to entice her to answer the phone, it rarely worked.
A private interment will be held by the family. Please omit flowers, donations may be given in memory of H. Jeanette Newcomer to the Lancaster County Library System or a charity of your choosing.
The family is being assisted by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.
