H. Jacob Hoober, 93, of Leola, entered into eternal rest on September 26, 2022 in his residence. Born in New Holland, he was the son of the late Clement E. and Anna Mae (Buckwalter) Hoober. He was the loving husband of Evelyn I. (Smith) Hoober. They married on May 5, 1949 and shared seventy three years of marriage.
He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, where he was a former Vestry person. He was a member of the graduating class of 1947 of East Lampeter High School and attended Lancaster Business College. He retired in 1988 as a feed mill owner of H. Jacob Hoober Feed Mill and developer and former owner of Stage Coach Shops of Intercourse. He was a member of Lamberton Lodge #476, the Rajah Shrine and Bobst Mountain Hunting Club in Lycoming County, where he was a member for forty-nine years.
In addition to his wife, his is survived by his children Darrell J. husband of Shelley (Wormington) Hoober of Ronks, Kathleen S. wife of Richard Hambleton of New Providence and Brenda A. wife of Jeffrey Dagen of Leola, five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, eight step-great-grandchildren, one step-great-great-grandchild. Also surviving is a sister: Ruth Ann wife of Robert Loynd of Wilmington, DE.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by a brother: Clement Hoober, Jr. and a sister: Lydia Dimino.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, October 3, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church, 221 E Main Street, New Holland, PA 17557 with Rev. Dr. Charles H. Oberkehr officiating. A viewing will be held Sunday evening from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM in the church and one hour prior to the time of service on Monday. Interment will be held in the adjoining church cemetery.
Groff High Funeral Home in New Holland is entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.groffeckenroth.com
