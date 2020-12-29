H. Irene Miller, 94, of Lebanon, passed away on Friday, December 25, 2020, at Ephrata Manor.
She was born in Denver to the late Adam Clair and Minnie (Kessler) Clair McCloud and was the wife of the late Elmer Miller who passed away in 2009.
She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Denver and she loved spending time with family.
Irene worked at the Dutchmaid for 30 years prior to her retirement.
Irene is survived by daughter-in-law, Beverly Warfel Miller of Lebanon; two granddaughters, Gina, wife of Christopher Barry of Newmanstown and Heidi, wife of Eric Williams of Chester Springs; four great-grandchildren, Alexa and Savannah Barry, Mason and Josie Williams.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by son, Phillip Miller and sister, Jane Clair.
A private graveside service will take place in the Fairview Cemetery Annex.
Memorial contributions in Irene's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA, 17604.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
