H. Hyman Blackwell, 70, of Lancaster, died peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, August 23, 2023. Born in Statesville, N.C. he was the son of Sarah Gillis Blackwell of Charlotte, N.C., and the late John Blackwell. Hyman was the loving husband of Lori Wiechers-Blackwell and they would have observed their 31st wedding anniversary in November of this year.
He graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School in 1971 and obtained a Business degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. For many years, Hyman was employed as a Benefit Advisor for N.T.I. Group, Lancaster.
Hyman's interests included golfing, being the chief grill master at the "Cabana," vacationing and jumping in any pool he could find (thank goodness for friends). Hyman had a very deep passion for his beloved Notre Dame, he loved to root for them at every opportunity, but he was an avid Penn State Football Game attendee. Hyman was devoted to, and cherished any time he could spend with his family and friends.
Surviving in addition to his mother Sarah, and his wife Lori, are two sons: Jarrod husband of Kelly Blackwell of Drexel Hill, Loren Cook companion of Erika Lundgren of Manheim, a daughter, Cameron wife of Ernest Natiello of Downingtown, six grandsons: Asher, Isaac, Nate, Trey, Xander, Zavier, a brother, John husband of Terri Blackwell of Nashville, TN, and two sisters: Sarah Watson and Robbie Blackwell both of Charlotte, NC. Preceding him in death is a sister, Jennie Blackwell.
Hyman's Celebration of life Services will be announced at a late date. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
