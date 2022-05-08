Services for H. Eugene "Gene" Geib will be held on Friday, May 20, 2022, in Sell Chapel at Masonic Village, One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. A Masonic Service, accorded by the Abraham C. Treichler Masonic Lodge No. 682, F.&A.M., will begin at 11:00 AM. Following the Masonic Service, the Memorial Service will begin with The Reverend A. Preston Van Deursen officiating. Interment will follow in Chiques Church Cemetery, Manheim, with military honors. A time of visitation with the family will be held from 10 AM until the time of the service on Friday.
Arrangements have been entrusted with the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, 717-367-1543.
Memories and condolences may be shared at: www.FinkenbinderFamily.com
