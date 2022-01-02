H. Eugene Geib, 78, of Bainbridge, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 24, 2021, at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy. Born Sunday, December 19, 1943, in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Clinton S. and Jane D. (Dupler) Geib. He was married to Polly A. (Shiffer) Geib on July 5, 2002.
A veteran, Gene proudly served with the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He worked as a truck driver for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc., Lancaster. After retiring from Air Products, Gene went on to work part-time for Finkenbinder Family Funeral Homes. He was also a member and Past Master twice of the Abraham C. Treichler Lodge #682, F. & A.M., Elizabethtown.
In addition to his wife Polly of nearly 20 years, he is survived by three children: Amy Vuxta, husband Timothy, of Elizabethtown, Matthew Turner, wife Amy, of Manheim, and Jason Turner, wife Correna, of Elizabethtown. Also surviving are four grandchildren: Kristin and Elizabeth Vuxta, of Elizabethtown, Alyssa and Luke Turner, of Manheim; a sister, Doris Brandt, husband Donald, of Elizabethtown; as well as Gene’s caring friends.
Services and interment will be scheduled for a later date in the Spring/Summer of 2022. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, 717-367-1543.
Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in Eugene’s memory to Hospice & Community Care, www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org
