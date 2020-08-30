H. Elaine Shonk, 80, went on to be with the Lord on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Pleasant View Retirement Community with her loving son by her side. Sweet, kind and witty, she will certainly be missed.
She was born on January 27, 1940 in Ephrata to the late John H. and Mary Emma (Miller) Bollinger. She was the adoring wife of 33 years to the late Clyde E. Shonk until his passing on September 3, 1995. They especially enjoyed attending gospel music concerts together.
Described by her peers as smart and hard-working, Elaine was the valedictorian of the Ephrata High School Class of 1957. She then worked as bookkeeper for C. P. Wenger feed mill and, in later years, for Sensenig feed mill.
Elaine was a fine lady known for her creativity. Musically, she skillfully played the vibraharp and sang with the Messenger youth quartet. Additionally, she enjoyed photography and making many crafts.
She was devoted to Middle Creek Church of the Brethren, where she was a life-long member. Elaine served as the Church Secretary and a Sunday School teacher for primary grades for decades.
Elaine faced the many health challenges of her family head-on with strength and grace, including both of her sons being born with hemophilia. In fact, she was part of the grassroots formation of the Lancaster County Hemophilia Group in the 1970's and served as Secretary for many years.
She was preceded in death by her youngest son Steve E. Shonk, on September 1, 1995, and her sister Margaret "Peggy" Kline on October 18, 2019.
Elaine is survived by her eldest son Scott L. Shonk, married to Angela (Hoyt) Shonk, and by several nieces and nephews: Lorie (Kline) Kerstetter, Randy Stoltzfus, Nancy (Stoltzfus) Craul, Glenn Stoltzfus, Clyde Peters, and Mark Peters.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020, from 6 to 8 PM at the Middle Creek Church of the Brethren, 351 W. Middle Creek Road, Lititz. An additional viewing will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020, from 10 to 11 AM at the church, followed by funeral services at 11:00 AM. The family encourage masks to be worn for all services. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »