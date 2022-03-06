H. Eileen Herr, 87, of Lancaster went home to be with The Lord on March 4, 2022. Born in Rohrerstown, PA, she graduated from Hempfield High School and was the daughter of the late G. Wilson Mohler and the late Maud (Nolt) Mohler. She was the wife of Dean C. Herr for 62 years until his death on February 21, 2015.
Eileen was a homemaker and mother, raising five children. She enjoyed all the activities on her farm in Creswell, PA, was an avid reader with a particular love of mysteries, and a strong fan of the Philadelphia Phillies. Eileen was a Member of Calvary Independent Church, serving as a Sunday School teacher and in other capacities. Eileen always saw the good in everyone and never had an unkind word to say about anyone. She was truly a gentle soul, but with a subtle sense of humor.
Eileen is survived by three sons, Scott, husband of LuAnn, James, husband of Linda, and David, husband of Gwendolyn, two daughters, Bonnie, wife of Robert Horning and Jodie, wife of Lance Eckert, 28 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Dean C. Herr, a sister, Theresa J. Herr, and a brother, John Mohler.
The family wishes to thank Calvary Fellowship Homes for their excellent care of our mother these past few years, and Caring Hospice for their help in easing her through these last few days.
A private graveside service and interment will be at the Laurel Hill Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Eileen's memory to the Benevolent Fund of Calvary Fellowship Homes and/or to Caring Hospice of Lancaster.
