H. Clyde Saylor, 93, of Lancaster, PA, was called home to be with his Lord on Saturday, July 13, 2019.
He was the husband of the late Anna May Cessna Saylor, who was called in 1995 and the late Mary Rose Frankford Saylor, called in 2017. Born in Altoona, he was the son of the late Herbert S. and Juletta M. Kimmen Saylor.
Clyde retired from Exide Corporation (formerly General Battery Corp) where he worked as the plant superintendent from 1963 to 1990.
Clyde was a U.S. Army Air Corps veteran of World War II, serving as a Staff Sgt and a waist gunner on a B-24 Liberator with the 10th Air Force, 7th Bomb Group, 436th Squadron in the Pacific and China-Burma-India Theaters. Contrary to what is depicted in the famous movie, The Bridge Over The River Kwai, Clyde's Liberator dropped the bombs which finally brought the bridge down.
Clyde was a very involved member of the Red Rose Veterans Honor Guard in Lancaster County and loved hunting and fishing. He will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, and follower of Christ.
He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church of Lancaster.
Clyde is survived by his sons: Jeffrey married to Loretta Saylor of Mifflintown, Terry married to Connie Saylor of Lititz, and Sam Saylor of Lancaster; stepsons George Frankford of Strasburg & Chad Frankford of Leola; his grandchildren; his great-grandchildren; and his siblings Edna Martinella of Greensburgh, and Mary Clare and Dick Saylor both of Altoona. Clyde was preceded in death by his daughter, Linda Blessing, his daughter-in-law Cathy Saylor, his granddaughter Amy, his great-granddaughter Ava, and his siblings: Helen McMichael, Marian Huber, and Bryce Saylor.
Friends will be received on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church, 530 Milton Rd., Lancaster, PA from 10AM-12Noon, with the Funeral Service to follow at 12Noon. Interment to follow in Conestoga Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in his memory to Red Rose Veterans Honor Guard, Box 8601, Lancaster, PA 17604-8601 and/or Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com