H. Chester "Chet" Haverstick Age 104

Henry Chester Haverstick, born February 2, 1918, of Manor Township, passed on to his Heavenly home on April 28, 2022 at the Mennonite Home. He was the son of the late Harvey and Ada Stauffer Haverstick. Orphaned at the age of 10, he was raised by his newly married uncle, the late Benjamin G. and Martha Stauffer.
The mother of his five sons was Elizabeth (Betty) Lyons Haverstick who died in 1980. He is survived by his wife Laura Zimmerman Haverstick, and his sons James K. (Miriam Newcomer) and J. Robert Haverstick, all of Lancaster; four grandchildren Andrea (Jerry) Lehman, Douglas (Dixie) Haverstick, Maria Fountain, Patricia Haverstick (Kreg Weaver) and 9 great-grandchildren. Preceding him in death were three sons Harold C., David L, and Glenn R. Haverstick, one grandchild, Lisa D. Haverstick, and his two brothers, Benjamin S. and H. Lester.
Faith was important in Chester's life, and he was a life-long member of the Millersville Mennonite Church. He had been a member of the Gideons International, Lancaster South Camp. At the urging of some friends, Chet self-published the story of his life at age 93, "My Life as an Inventor, Parent, Partner".
Chester was very mechanically gifted and co-founded Haverstick Bros. as an automobile repair shop with his twin brother Lester in 1946.The business evolved over the years into a welding and machine shop, specializing in hydraulics. The Haverstick brothers enjoyed the challenge of repairing difficult mechanical problems! They held a US Patent for a hydraulically operated load handling system for trucks, which they invented. Today that business is operated by the third generation as Haverstick Bros. Hydraulics.
Family and friends are invited to attend his funeral service on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the Millersville Mennonite Church, 437 Manor Ave., Millersville, PA 17551. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Interment will immediately follow at the Millersville Mennonite Cemetery.
