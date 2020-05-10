H. Catherine Hoffer

H. Catherine (Hart) Hoffer, 96, of United Zion Retirement Community, Lititz, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in East Drumore Twp., Lancaster County, she was the daughter of the late Charles C. and Alice (Feichtner) Hart, and the wife of the late Richard I. Hoffer who passed in February, 1986.
After graduating from Quarryville High School, she attended the Nursing School of Lancaster General Hospital and graduated as a Registered Nurse with the Class of 1944. A longtime resident of Brunnerville, she was a very active member of Salem United Methodist Church in Rothsville, where she devoted much time visiting with homebound members, and volunteering her time in many special ways. In her free time, she loved to do crossword puzzles, was an avid reader, and loved to cook and bake.
Catherine will be missed by many, especially her nieces, Barbara Shiffler (Doug), Kay Kemper and Vivian Regester (Bill) and her nephew, J. C. "Bud" Hart and his wife Kathleen. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Karen Beth Hoffer, who passed in 2014, and her brother, Claude F. Hart. She was the last of her immediate family.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Brunnerville United Methodist Cemetery, 626 Pine Hill Road, Lititz, PA, 17543. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Catherine's memory may be made to the United Zion Retirement Community Benevolent Fund, 722 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. For online condolences, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
