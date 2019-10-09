H. Arlene Snyder, 82, of Lancaster passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Millersville, PA she was the daughter of the late Clyde and Elsie (Berkenheiser) Huber. She was the wife of the late Elvin M. Snyder.
Arlene loved nature, especially watching her favorite bird, the cardinal. She enjoyed helping care for the family farm in her early married years and the family home in later years. She also enjoyed word searches and was in several bowling leagues.
She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Schlemm wife of Doug of Ephrata; two sons, Scott Snyder husband of Lisa and Jeff Snyder husband of Liz both of Manheim. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Darren, Austin, Makena; a brother, John Ivan Huber of TX and a sister, Viola Bradley wife of Bob of Landisville. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Paul Huber and Melvin Huber and a sister, Ella Huber.
Funeral Services for Arlene will be held at 2PM on Friday, October 11, 2019 at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Interment will follow in Long Memorial United Methodist Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 1-2PM at the funeral home on Friday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Arlene's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17603 or to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.